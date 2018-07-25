WeatherClick here for the latest weather conditions!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California, Mega Millions

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

By: Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — For one lucky person, this week just got a whole lot better.

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in San Jose, California, according to a tweet on the state lottery’s verified Twitter feed.

The winning ticket was sold at Ernie’s Liquors on South White Road, the tweet said. It’s the sole winning ticket, according to Mega Millions. The jackpot was up to a whopping $522 million.

“I hope he does a lot of charity, and maybe take care of all the family members and relatives around him or her. Whoever the person is, I wish good luck to them,” store owner Kewal Sachdev told CNN affiliate KRON.

The store stands to receive $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $656 million — was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s