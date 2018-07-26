Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The latest numbers suggest 1 in 65 children are living with autism. With back to school just around the corner, this is a good time to start talking to your kids about appropriate ways to interact with students who are on the spectrum.

The perception used to be that it was predominantly boys — but it is simply is not true.

“People used to say mostly boys have autism, but we have really found out in the last 10 years or so that a lot of girls and women have autism,” Lu Randall said.

Randall is the executive director of Autism Connection of Pennsylvania. She talks to a lot of teachers about working with kids with autism.

“Big school districts and I will say, ‘Who has had an autism class in college?’ And I will get usually zero. That’s really concerning. So, what is important for us is to go out and do professional development and get people ready for something that they just weren’t really told that much about,” Randall said.

It starts with teaching our kids that people with autism are just like anybody else.

“We are all different. I wear glasses. My eyes are part of my brain. My brain is different — so we can start there with something to talk about. We all have differences. There are kids who have allergies. There are kids who need breathing treatments,” Randall said.

And, the best way to teach kids how to understand is to model how to be understanding.

“If we are diners, right, and there is something happening with the next table, I think a smile is ok. I think it’s fine to say quietly, ‘Can I help you?’ You know or, ‘I hope things get better.’ Something subtle because a lot of times what some people might get is a glare.”