  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boil Water Advisory, Brighton Heights, Local TV, Marshall-Shadeland

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory in Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland.

The flush and boil water advisory was issued after a 16-inch water main split around 3 a.m. Monday on Brighton Road. It took crews hours to make repairs and restore service.

brighton heights water main break Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Brighton Heights, Marshall Shadeland

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/KDKA)

The break caused low water pressure in the area, which prompted the PWSA to issue the advisory.

Customers who are using their water for the first time in several days are advised to run their taps for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s