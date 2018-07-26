Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory in Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland.

The flush and boil water advisory was issued after a 16-inch water main split around 3 a.m. Monday on Brighton Road. It took crews hours to make repairs and restore service.

The break caused low water pressure in the area, which prompted the PWSA to issue the advisory.

Brighton Heights Boil Water Advisory Lifted – Testing confirmed water is safe to drink. We appreciate impacted customers' patience as we verified the safety of our water after the large main break. https://t.co/BPqIwwgmSW — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) July 26, 2018

Customers who are using their water for the first time in several days are advised to run their taps for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking.