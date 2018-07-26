Filed Under:BOGO, Cedar Point, Christmas in July, Local TV

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) — Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas five months early by offering a special deal on tickets.

In honor of “Christmas In July,” the amusement park is offering buy-one-get-one free tickets for dates between July 28 and Aug. 12 of this year. In other words, tickets are just $36 each plus applicable taxes and fees.

The sale ends at 9 a.m. Friday.

Admission to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is not included.

Visit cedarpoint.com/xmas to purchase tickets.

