Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) — Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas five months early by offering a special deal on tickets.

In honor of “Christmas In July,” the amusement park is offering buy-one-get-one free tickets for dates between July 28 and Aug. 12 of this year. In other words, tickets are just $36 each plus applicable taxes and fees.

The sale ends at 9 a.m. Friday.

$36 tickets! Don't miss out on our Christmas in July Sale – it ends tomorrow at 9am! Buy NOW at https://t.co/NQ6UaL9l8q ???? pic.twitter.com/Fi2aUGkIZe — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 26, 2018

Admission to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is not included.

Visit cedarpoint.com/xmas to purchase tickets.