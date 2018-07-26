Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (KDKA) – A man wanted in connection with a Crawford County murder was reportedly killed in a police-involved shooting outside of Chicago.

Pennsylvania State Police say 36-year-old Kenneth Martell murdered 82-year-old Theodore Garver at his house in Crawford County Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Troopers believed Martell was driving a 2011 dark-colored Kia Sorento and had fled the area.

According to CBS Chicago, a police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle with a Pennsylvania license plate parked near the Lakemoor Golf Club around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police sources here in Pennsylvania tell KDKA that that SUV matched the one Martell, of Cochranton, was last seen driving.

The SUV was parked on an access road leading to a pump house between the golf course and an apartment complex.

“The officer approached to conduct an investigation, and as we know it, at some point during the investigation this individual produced a firearm,” said Lake County major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli.

Investigators said that led to a struggle. Moments later, a backup officer arrived, and learned the suspect had not one, but two guns on him.

“At least one of the two Lakemoor police officers on the scene there did engage and fire at the man,” Covelli said.

Covelli said investigators are still looking into whether the suspect fired either of his weapons.

Covelli said the suspect was killed in the shooting. The two police officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.