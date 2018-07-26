Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ETNA (KDKA) — A SWAT incident ended late Thursday on Elm Street in Etna when police entered a home and found a woman dead, the victim of what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

SWAT officers showed up in the neighborhood about 1 p.m., fearing that a woman was in her home, possibly armed with a shotgun. They immediately secured the area.

Etna Police Officer Ian Hill said the incident really started late Wednesday night when a caller expressed concern about the woman. Hill said police went to the home late Wednesday night on a welfare check; they found the lights were off and things appeared to be normal.

The person then called police again about noon Thursday and said they thought they heard a gunshot when they were on the phone with the woman Wednesday evening. Hill said the person failed to mention the apparent gunshot in the first phone conversation Wednesday night.

A neighbor told KDKA-TV News that the woman appeared to be in her 30s, and she and her dog had only lived in the neighborhood for a week or so.

