MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car in McKeesport early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the Harrison Village housing complex around 2:30 a.m.

A 72-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being hit by the vehicle. He was last listed in critical condition.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The driver has been taken into custody.

Allegheny County Police are investigating and were seen swabbing the suspect’s vehicle.

Meanwhile, shell casings were also found at the scene, but it is unclear if they are related to this incident.

Multiple vehicles and a tree lining the street also suffered damage overnight.

