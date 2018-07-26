Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car in McKeesport early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the Harrison Village housing complex around 2:30 a.m.

A 72-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being hit by the vehicle. He was last listed in critical condition.

The driver has been taken into custody.

Allegheny County Police are investigating and were seen swabbing the suspect’s vehicle.

There’s noticeable damage to the front end of this white Chevy that sits up on the sidewalk on Fred Lewis Dr in Mckeesport’s Harrison Village @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jBup5ey1Wg — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) July 26, 2018

Meanwhile, shell casings were also found at the scene, but it is unclear if they are related to this incident.

Multiple vehicles and a tree lining the street also suffered damage overnight.

