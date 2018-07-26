  • KDKA TVOn Air

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Penn Hills early Thursday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, officers and paramedics were sent to the intersection of Frankstown Road and Robinson Boulevard just after 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot once in the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

penn hills shooting Man Shot While Waiting For Bus In Penn Hills

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Police determined before the shooting, the victim was waiting for a bus at the intersection of Overbrook Road and Frankstown Road. Police say two people approached the intersection on foot, shot at the victim, then ran from the scene along Overbrook Road. The victim then ran across the street to a BP gas station.

Police say they do not have descriptions of the suspects and they have not determined the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 1-833-255-8477 or contact Allegheny County Police through their social media accounts. Tips can be made anonymously.

