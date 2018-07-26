Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two beavers at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium have their paws full with six young kits to take care of.

Two of the Zoo’s North American beavers, Patch and Alice, welcomed their litter in late June. The babies are now a month old and are starting to venture outside, explore the beaver yard and learn to swim with help from their parents.

On Thursday, all six kits were checked out by Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, the Zoo’s director of animal health. Sturgeon checked their eyes, ears, weight and coats to make sure they are healthy and growing.

Although the Zoo says they won’t be able to determine the sexes of the kits until they’re older, they announced the six kits’ names anyway: Brennan, Bucky, Busy, Timber, Beverly and Barney.

This is Alice’s first litter, but Patch has fathered two other litters at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The Zoo also has a new partnership with Busy Beaver Building Centers, Inc., a chain of home improvement stores with locations throughout western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio. Busy Beaver sponsored the naming of the kits.

Visitors can see the kits out in the beaver yard in the Zoo’s Kids Kingdom area.