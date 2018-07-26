  • KDKA TVOn Air

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) – Sidney Crosby was honored Thursday night as the top athlete in Nova Scotia history.

The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame said the Pittsburgh Penguins star was selected in voting by 36 Nova Scotian athletes, coaches and media representatives, as well as by members of the public.

sidney crosby halifax parade Sidney Crosby Honored As Top Athlete In Nova Scotias History

(Photo Credit: Philip Pritchard/Twitter)

More than a thousand people packed into the Halifax Convention Centre ballroom for the event.

Crosby is from Cole Harbour.

