PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The JM Smuckers Company says it will close two corporate offices in Pennsylvania and cut more than 130 jobs.

Your Erie reports that the move will impact more than 77 workers in Meadville, outside of Erie, and 54 workers in the Wexford area.

A company spokesman says that some employees will be offered jobs in consolidated division headquarters and the plant will still remain in Meadville.

A Smuckers spokesman says they will continue to operate the Meadville production facility, formerly Ainsworth Dog Food Company.

The front office closing should be complete by the end of September