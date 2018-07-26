Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — A couple of hours of standing along the barrier that leads to the practice field at St Vincent College paid off just after 2:40 p.m. when Ben Roethlisberger led the offensive line down the gauntlet of fans.

Stephanie Gearhart had waited patiently for this moment and wasn’t disappointed.

“It was just fun seeing all of them and shaking their hands,” she said.

Longtime Steelers fan Kevin Eash drove his truck from Houston, Texas, for his first camp experience.

“The excitement just makes my hands shake. It’s beyond words to be here,” Eash said.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Eash was anxious to seen Alejandro Villanueva.

While it might be Eash’s first time, Jessica Hardaway has been bringing her family over from Greensburg on day one to the same spot under the same tree each year for some time.

“It’s a family kind of day. They like to come out see them play and see everybody that comes out,” she said.

The Hardaway family had one of the prime spots in the shade. Letha Gordon brought her own in the form of an umbrella that attaches to her head.

“I love it, keeps the sun off my head, keeps the rain off my head, I love it,” she said.

Gordon’s grandson is on the Trinity Football team that was the guest of the Steelers on day one.

Fans coming to camp will find new things to try in the Steelers Experience and new merchandise in the Steelers Shop that is exclusive to training camp.

Whether you chat with fans in the stands, on the grass or under the trees, there is a common theme as expressed by Byron Embry who made the drive up with his wife and two children from Nashville.

“I LOVE my Steelers. I have since I was five years old. You can’t beat it,” he said.

Those who made the trek to St Vincent on Thursday got an added bonus when a roar came from the southeast. The stars of the Westmoreland County Airshow banked in formation over the ridges of the Laurel Highlands and across the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. Two split off from the group as the remaining four banked right and directly over the practice fields of St. Vincent.

Fans of the Steelers and the airshow will collide on Saturday and Sunday as both events occur simultaneously. Airshow Director Gabe Monzo says there will be a lot of people at the airshow.

“I think we will be well over the 100,000 people mark,” he said.

And thousands more will come to see the Steelers. Most of the two crowds will arrive on Route 30.

“It could get a little dicey at times, but it’s a great thing. It’s a great venue for both of us,” Monzo said.

Burt Lauten says they’re trying to get the word out to Steelers Nation.

“We’re advising fans to get here early and know that Route 30 is going to have some extra traffic, so fans coming to camp or the airshow, make sure you allow yourself extra time to get in the area,” Lauten said.

This has happened a couple of other times, so the team and the airport know to plan for it.

“We talked with them on some of the parking issues we have. We’ve been talking them for about four months now,” Monzo said.

Both Lauten and Monzo say if fans are aware of the conflict and come early, there should be plenty of time to get to your favorite viewing spot in time.

“This weekend between Steelers practice and the airshow it should be a great weekend,” Lauten said.

“It’s time for Westmoreland County to shine,” Monzo said.