  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homestead, Joseph Street, Local TV, Pam Surano

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – A suspicious fire caused heavy damage to two vacant homes in Homestead early Thursday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Joseph Street.

The fire quickly spread to a home next door. In all, nine fire departments responded to the scene.

homestead fire Suspicious Fire Damages 2 Vacant Homes In Homestead

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Neighbors reported hearing booms, but it turned out to be power lines popping.

The Salvation Army provided water and support services to fire and EMS officials on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is being considered suspicious at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s