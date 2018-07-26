Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – A suspicious fire caused heavy damage to two vacant homes in Homestead early Thursday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Joseph Street.

The fire quickly spread to a home next door. In all, nine fire departments responded to the scene.

Neighbors reported hearing booms, but it turned out to be power lines popping.

The Salvation Army provided water and support services to fire and EMS officials on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is being considered suspicious at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details