ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A teenager is in the hospital after being stabbed Thursday night in Beaver County.

According to emergency officials, the incident was first reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Baker Street in Aliquippa.

Officials say the 16-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but there’s no word on his condition.

Police took one person into custody, but they haven’t said if any charges will be filed.

Aliquippa Police are investigating.

