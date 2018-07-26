Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STRONGSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A man and his nephew are both under arrest after they got into a fight in Indiana County on Wednesday.

Police say 58-year-old Charles Edward Veith, of Strongstown, Pa., got involved in a physical altercation with his 27-year-old nephew Robert Paise Smith, of Starford, Pa., at Veith’s home in the 100 block of Route 403 Highway South in Pine Township.

Veith allegedly shot at Smith, slashed him in the chest with a knife and stabbed him in the shoulder. Smith then left Veith’s house in a car driven by a third person. Veith allegedly followed Smith to a home along Country Meadows Lane.

Once there, Veith got out of his vehicle, armed with a pistol. Smith then allegedly struck Veith in the face with a large can and ran toward the back of the home. Veith allegedly fired one round from his pistol toward Smith in retaliation, but missed. The round struck a vacant mobile home next door to the residence.

Police say Veith called for Smith to come out, but Smith approached Veith from behind and hit him in the head with a piece of wood. Veith then drove back to his home and called 911 to report the incident.

When troopers arrived at Veith’s home, they seized a .380 caliber handgun and a knife and took Veith into custody.

Veith was sent to the Indiana County Jail and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Police found Smith at a nearby residence suffering from a laceration to his chest and a stab wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After he was released, he was taken into custody on an active Indiana County Bench Warrant and lodged in the Indiana County Jail. Smith is facing charges of simple assault and harassment.