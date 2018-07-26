  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fifth Avenue, Local TV, Ralph Iannotti, Shooting, Uptown

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect is under arrest in connection with a shooting outside of a bar in the city’s Uptown section earlier this week.

Daniel Fancher, 37, was identified through video surveillance.

Also, an unidentified witness told police that he saw Fancher get into a fight with the 46-year-old victim on Monday, across the street from the Ace’s-Deuce’s Lounge. According to the witness, the victim punched Fancher a couple of times. That’s the same spot where the shooting took place Tuesday night.

The witness told authorities he thought the victim embarrassed Fancher when he knocked him to the ground, and Fancher wanted retribution.

The victim remains hospitalized after he was shot in the chest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s