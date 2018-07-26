Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect is under arrest in connection with a shooting outside of a bar in the city’s Uptown section earlier this week.

Daniel Fancher, 37, was identified through video surveillance.

37 y/o Daniel Fancher facing assault charges after police say he shot a man Tuesday night outside a Pittsburgh bar. pic.twitter.com/QMZGOdLgGe — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) July 27, 2018

Also, an unidentified witness told police that he saw Fancher get into a fight with the 46-year-old victim on Monday, across the street from the Ace’s-Deuce’s Lounge. According to the witness, the victim punched Fancher a couple of times. That’s the same spot where the shooting took place Tuesday night.

The witness told authorities he thought the victim embarrassed Fancher when he knocked him to the ground, and Fancher wanted retribution.

The victim remains hospitalized after he was shot in the chest.