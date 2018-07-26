Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE OAK (KDKA) — Four members of a family from White Oak have been charged by a statewide grand jury with, among other things, criminal conspiracy and the illegal operation of video poker devices.

Authorities have charged 83-year-old Robert Biros and three of his children – 56-year-old John, 55-year-old Christine and 52-years-old Andrew.

The investigation into the Biros family began about seven years ago after agents seized a few poker machines.

Then, in 2015, they executed a search warrant on the Biros’ White Oak home, as well as raiding 18 bars and clubs in both Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. At that time, officials seized in excess of $140,000 in cash and more than 100 illegal video gambling machines.

In announcing the new charges Thursday, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press release that the state had ended an illegal gambling operation run by one family for over three decades. The Biros family, he said, raked in millions of dollars in illegal profits.

As part of the long probe, Shapiro said that owners of bars and other establishments raided by law enforcement were told by the Biros family to claim they were being intimidated by state investigators, and to lie about Christine Biros’ involvement in the video gaming operation.

It’s alleged that the Biros family was trying to shield Christine because she was the public face of their attempted investment in a Lawrence County racetrack and casino.

Plans for that project were later rejected by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.