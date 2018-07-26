Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are investigating a homicide in Fayette County.

It happened in Woodview Terrace in North Union Township late Thursday morning.

Further details have not yet been released, but police say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

State Police -Uniontown is investigating a homicide in Woodview Terrace, North Union Twp. Fayette County. A suspect is in custody. There is NO threat to the community — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) July 26, 2018

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details