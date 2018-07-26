Filed Under:Fayette County, Homicide, Local TV, North Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police, Woodview Terrace

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are investigating a homicide in Fayette County.

It happened in Woodview Terrace in North Union Township late Thursday morning.

Further details have not yet been released, but police say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

