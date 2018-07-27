BREAKING NEWS:Heavy Rain And Storms Are Moving Through Western Pennsylvania
Filed Under:Blood Moon, Lunar Eclipse

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century.

The so-called “blood moon” Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon.

The total eclipse will last 1 hour and 43 minutes, with the entire event lasting closer to four hours.

In a special treat, Mars is in opposition on Friday – meaning the planet and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of the Earth and will shine its best. Mars is also at its closest approach to Earth this week since 2003, making it appear bigger and brighter.

Comments
  1. thesciencegeek says:
    July 27, 2018 at 9:35 AM

    Great post,
    I wrote about tonight’s eclipse at
    https://thesciencegeek.org/2018/07/09/lunar-eclipse-27-july-2018/

