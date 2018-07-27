BREAKING NEWS:Alerts Issued As Strong Storms Move Through Western Pennsylvania
MELCROFT (KDKA) — A man was taken into custody after a standoff in Fayette County on Friday afternoon.

The incident started around 12:30 p.m. at a home near Route 711 on Melcroft-Dongeal Road in Melcroft.

(Photo Courtesy: Ed Riedmann)

Police tried to serve a warrant to a man at a the home, but the man refused to come out of the house.

State police say one male suspect was taken into custody. The scene was cleared around 5:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

