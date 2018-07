Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — A woman was struck by a truck and killed in a parking lot in Westmoreland County on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Walmart in the 6700 block of Hollywood Boulevard in Murrysville.

KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti reports the driver is facing homicide charges.

