PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed in both directions this weekend.

According to officials, the road will be closed in both direction between New Stanton (Exit 75) and Breezewood (Exit 161).

The closure will start at 11 p.m. Saturday and run through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will be removing an existing bridge.

Motorists at New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges will be given these recommended detours:

Eastbound traffic will be exiting the Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange and be given this suggested detour:

U.S. Route 119 North (.02 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 North (14.2 miles) to U.S. Route 22 East (63.7 miles) to I-99 South (30.4 miles) to U.S. Route 30 East (18.3 miles). Traffic will reenter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.

Westbound traffic will be exiting the Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange and be given this suggested detour:

U.S. Route 30 West (18.7 miles) to I-99 North (30.1 miles) to U.S. Route 22 West (64.5 miles) to PA Turnpike 66 South (13.9). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.