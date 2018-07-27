BREAKING NEWS:Alerts Issued As Strong Storms Move Through Western Pennsylvania
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania Turnpike

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed in both directions this weekend.

According to officials, the road will be closed in both direction between New Stanton (Exit 75) and Breezewood (Exit 161).

The closure will start at 11 p.m. Saturday and run through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will be removing an existing bridge.

Motorists at New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges will be given these recommended detours:

Eastbound traffic will be exiting the Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange and be given this suggested detour:

U.S. Route 119 North (.02 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 North (14.2 miles) to U.S. Route 22 East (63.7 miles) to I-99 South (30.4 miles) to U.S. Route 30 East (18.3 miles). Traffic will reenter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.

Westbound traffic will be exiting the Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange and be given this suggested detour:

U.S. Route 30 West (18.7 miles) to I-99 North (30.1 miles) to U.S. Route 22 West (64.5 miles) to PA Turnpike 66 South (13.9). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s