ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A Beaver County man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a teenager during an altercation.

According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Baker Street around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

During the altercation, Frederick Brown, 26, allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old male. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Brown was arrested following a quick search of the area.

He faces numerous charges including, aggravated assault.

