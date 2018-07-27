BREAKING NEWS:Heavy Rain And Storms Are Moving Through Western Pennsylvania
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Baker Street, Beaver County, Brenda Waters, Frederick Brown, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A Beaver County man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a teenager during an altercation.

According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Baker Street around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

alquippa stabbing Man Charged With Stabbing 16 Year Old In Aliquippa

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

During the altercation, Frederick Brown, 26, allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old male. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Brown was arrested following a quick search of the area.

He faces numerous charges including, aggravated assault.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s