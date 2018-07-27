  • KDKA TVOn Air

TROY HILL (KDKA) — Police are searching for someone who robbed a Troy Hill bank late Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 11:20 a.m. at the WesBanco Bank in the 1700 block of Lowrie Street.

Police say an unidentified woman entered the bank, approached the teller and demanded money. She ran from the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect did not appear to have a weapon and no injuries were reported.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

The suspect is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall and 130 pounds with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, she was wearing sunglasses and a camouflage hat.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the FBI are investigating.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or who has information on the robbery is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

