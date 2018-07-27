Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is denying that he knew in advance about a Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 between a Russian lawyer, his eldest son and other aides.

Trump tweeted, “NO,” he “did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr.”

…..I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Trump’s campaign had been told the lawyer had dirt on Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton, to share.

CNN reported Thursday Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, claims Trump knew in advance about the meeting. CNN cited anonymous sources saying Cohen was willing to share that information with special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s investigating possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Cohen wasn’t at the meeting.

A person familiar with the meeting confirmed the report to The Associated Press, speaking on anonymously because the person wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

