WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is denying that he knew in advance about a Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 between a Russian lawyer, his eldest son and other aides.

Trump tweeted, “NO,” he “did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr.”

Trump’s campaign had been told the lawyer had dirt on Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton, to share.

CNN reported Thursday Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, claims Trump knew in advance about the meeting. CNN cited anonymous sources saying Cohen was willing to share that information with special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s investigating possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Cohen wasn’t at the meeting.

A person familiar with the meeting confirmed the report to The Associated Press, speaking on anonymously because the person wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

