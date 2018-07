Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in riot gear faced off with protesters in Pittsburgh on Friday night.

About a dozen people showed up at the Zone 5 Police station on Washington Boulevard in the East End.

In a Facebook post, the protesters said they were there to file a complaint about how police handled a SWAT situation in Homewood earlier this week.

The protest ended peacefully after the complaint was made.