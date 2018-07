Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST END (KDKA) — Four people were injured after a car crashed into a pole in Pittsburgh’s West End on Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Chartiers Avenue and Azalia Street in Elliott.

According to police, the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

Four people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down Chartiers Avenue between Azalia and Bucyrus streets while crews were on the scene.