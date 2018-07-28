Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Northview Heights on Saturday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Chicago Street.

According to officials, a 9-year-old boy rode his bike in between two parked cars then rode onto the street directly in front of a moving car.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials say there are no charges at this time. The incident is under investigation.

