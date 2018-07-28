  • KDKA TV

(CBS) — A Colombian drug gang has out a $70,000 bounty on a police dog. Sombra or “Shadow” has sniffed out almost 10 tons of drugs in more than 300 operations. The K9’s work has led to 245 arrests.

sombra Colombian Cartel Puts $70K Bounty On Drug Sniffing Dog

Photo credit: Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images

Intelligence sources say drug sniffing dog’s record success has lead the Colombian cartel to put a 200m-peso ($70,000) price on its head, BBC News reports.

sombra2 Colombian Cartel Puts $70K Bounty On Drug Sniffing Dog

Colombian drug-sniffing dog Sombra (Shadow) is seen at El Dorado International airport in Bogota (Photo credit: Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)

The Urabeños gang responsible for the hit request is considered Colombia’s most powerful criminal organization. Police have moved Sombra to ensure her safety.

The six-year-old German shepherd is now stationed at the Bogotá Airport, which is much safer than the gang’s heartland, where she used to work with counter-narcotics forces.

Police say she is accompanied by her usual handler as well as extra officers to improve her safety during her deployments.

