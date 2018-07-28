Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Millvale Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Saturday morning.

One resident, three dogs and a rabbit are being treated, but no major injuries were reported.

The fire occurred around 8:30 a.m. on North Avenue.

After crews inspected three sides of the building without seeing flames, the caller exited the structure and heavy smoke followed. Crews entered the structure to put out a kitchen.

Mutual aid companies checked things out and the scene was placed under control.