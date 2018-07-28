Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police apprehended three delinquents who escaped from Summit Academy in Summit Township, Butler, on Friday.

The delinquents escaped from the facility around 1 p.m. in a stolen red Volkswagen Jetta that belonged to a Summit Academy employee, according to the Butler Eagle. All three were taken back into custody by 8:30 p.m. after a car chase and crash.

The crash occurred when the escapees rolled the car over near Route 28 in Harrison at exit 15. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the center median before the vehicle rolled twice.

All three occupants ran from the vehicle and were later apprehended and determined to be escapees from Summit Academy.