PECULIAR, Mo. (CBS) — A police officer said he was looking at his phone when he struck a bicyclist who was stopped at an intersection.

Missouri CBS affiliate KCTV reports Joe Fasanello was riding his bike in Peculiar, Mo., around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. The cyclist had a GoPro camera attached to his helmet and was recording when the incident happened.

The video shows he was stopped at an intersection and repeatedly looked up and down the street. He had not yet started to move when a police vehicle made a turn and struck the cyclist head-on.

Fasanello was knocked to the ground. The officer pulled over, got out of the vehicle and approached Fasanello.

Fasanello: “Why were you texting?”

Officer: “I wasn’t texting. I was looking at my phone.”

Fasanello: “Either way!”

Officer: “Yeah. I know. That was my bad.”

Fasanello: “Why were you doing that in a turn?”

Officer: “I didn’t– I wasn’t paying attention.”

Fasanello then told the officer he was able to walk, asked the officer if his arms appeared to be injured and asked if the officer had any bandages.

KCTV reports Fasanello had some bumps and bruises, but he refused treatment at the scene. The front wheel of his bicycle was knocked out of alignment and the frame appeared to be cracked.

Officials told KCTV the officer is suspended with pay while the incident is under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.