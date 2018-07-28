Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A march calling for action three years after the eviction notices at Penn Plaza Apartments took place on Saturday at Mellon Park on Shady Avenue.

The march stopped at noon at Penn Avenue and Highland Avenue, and then continued to Penn Plaza.

In 2015, LG Realty evicted over 200 families from the Penn Plaza Apartments in East Liberty to fill the space with luxury retail and offices.

Protestors are calling for action from the Pittsburgh city government and big developers to build back Penn Plaza, stop massive evictions, repair and maintain public housing and to form a community-controlled Housing Authority.

“We demand democratic control over our housing,” said Randall Taylor, a displaced resident and organizer of the event Saturday. “We need a people-led, community-controlled Housing Authority and we need to open up these community development corporations to democratic membership.”