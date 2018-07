Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — Steelers guard Ramon Foster was carted off the field at Training Camp in Latrobe on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Mike Tomlin said he went down with a lower body injury and has been evaluated.

Mike Tomlin on Ramon Foster who was carted off field today #SteelersCsmp pic.twitter.com/F2o7pYgiP6 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2018

No further information on his injury is available at this time.

