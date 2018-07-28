Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their 2018 Hall of Honor on Saturday.

This year’s class is Rocky Bleier, Buddy Dial, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn and Arthur J. Rooney Jr.

“We wanted to recognize all of the great people that made Steelers football what it is today,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said via steelers.com. “It’s open to anybody who made a significant contribution to Steelers football. We had a tough selection process again this year.

“Five great Steelers and great contributors. We are excited to induct these guys into the Hall this year. It’s great to have people each year who some may be in Canton, many won’t be. It’s great to recognize them.”

Last year, the Steelers introduced the Hall of Honor, which recognizes former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise. To be considered, a player must be retired for at least three years and played a minimum of three seasons for the Steelers.

Bleier was a running back on all four of Super Bowl teams in the 1970s. Dial was a wide receiver with the Steelers from 1959-63 and averaged a franchise-record 20.6 yards per catch in those five seasons. Faneca was a six-time All-Pro offensive lineman. He is finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bill Nunn was a scout for the Steelers for 46 years and Art Rooney, Jr. was a longtime personnel director who oversaw the drafts that built the team’s dynasty of the 1970s.