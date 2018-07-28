  • KDKA TVOn Air

LATROBE (KDKA) — The United States Air Force Thunderbirds roared over Latrobe on Saturday afternoon during the Westmoreland County Airshow.

They flew in formation, did barrel rolls and performed other impressive stunts.

Watch the full show —

 

The U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachute team also dropped in on the show. They jumped from thousands of feet in the air and performed maneuvers on the way down.

army golden knights parachute Thunderbirds Roar Over Latrobe In Westmoreland County Airshow

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Golden Knights and the Thunderbirds will both be appearing in the Airshow again on Sunday.

Also during Saturday’s Airshow activities, a local military family received a $5,000 check for groceries courtesy of Shop ‘n Save and Eckrich. The two companies award free groceries to a local military family at the Airshow every year.

