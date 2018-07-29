Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER CITY (KDKA) — Butler City Police officers are using some new technology thanks to a grant.

The Police Department said on Facebook that they have been approved for a grant in cooperation with the Chiefs of Police Association, the Pennsylvania State Police, Data Works Plus and the Evans City Seven Fields Regional Police Department.

The grant will fund a mobile digital fingerprint identification device and the service needed to operate it.

Patrol division officers are using the device.