  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA of America Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Castle Shannon, K9, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — The Castle Shannon Police Department’s K9 Dixon is receiving a stab and bullet-protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.

Dixon’s vest will be sponsored by John Krolikowski of Trebuchet Consulting.

It will be delivered in eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest K9’s, Inc is a charity located in Massachusetts that provides bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s