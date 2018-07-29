Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — The Castle Shannon Police Department’s K9 Dixon is receiving a stab and bullet-protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.

Dixon’s vest will be sponsored by John Krolikowski of Trebuchet Consulting.

It will be delivered in eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest K9’s, Inc is a charity located in Massachusetts that provides bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement.