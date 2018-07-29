Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man died after jumping off the Hot Metal Bridge with two others Sunday night.

According to police, three men jumped from the bridge into the Monongahela River around 8:40 p.m. for unknown reasons.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they saw all three in the water. One man appeared to be injured and was having trouble swimming to shore.

River Rescue officers pulled him onto a boat and began to treat him as they went to shore. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The two other men were safely rescued and detained for questioning. They did not suffer any injuries.

Police say it was determined that the men were not trying to take their own lives.

The Hot Metal Bridge was shut down for about an hour while police, paramedics and rescue crews were on the scene.

Police say there are no charges at this time and no arrests pending.

