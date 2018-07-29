Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say an 18-year-old man had been watching a fist fight in Kennedy Township when he was fatally shot Saturday.

Kennedy Township Police and paramedics were sent to Kennedy Lane around 4:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 18-year-old Jassin Al-Maleky, of McKees Rocks, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Sunday that Al-Maleky had been at a home on Kennedy Lane along with several other young people to watch a fist fight between two young men. During the fight, an onlooker pulled out a handgun and fired into the group.

Al-Maleky was struck and ran to a neighboring yard, where he was later found by police and paramedics.

Police have identified everyone who was present at the time of the fight and shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-833-255-8477.