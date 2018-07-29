Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say two Philadelphia police officers are in stable condition at a hospital after a pedestrian they stopped to question assaulted them and took off in their cruiser.

Police say the assault happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in west Philadelphia. They say that after driving away, the suspect later abandoned the cruiser. He then broke into the rear of a home, where a resident fought him off.

Police have arrested the suspect. He hasn’t been identified.

The officers are being treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)