Filed Under:Arkansas, Husband Killed

WHITE HALL, Ark. (KDKA) — Police say a woman shot and killed her husband after a confrontation about buying pornography.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, 69-year-old Patricia Hill called 911 on Saturday and said she had shot her husband, 65-year-old Frank Hill.

patricia frank hill Confrontation About Buying Porn Ends With Wife Killing Husband

Suspect: Patricia Hill, Victim: Frank Hill (Photo Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies arrived at her home, Patricia was standing in her front yard. Investigators found her husband on the floor of a utility shed on the property. He had been shot at least twice in the upper and lower body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patricia told investigators she went to the utility shed to confront Frank about buying porn. She said she saw that her husband had purchased a pornographic video via the TV guide and she canceled the purchase, but her husband then placed another order.

According to officials, Patricia said she went into the shed and asked her husband to leave, but he refused. She then went into their house, got a .22 caliber pistol, went back to the shed a short time later and shot Frank twice — once in the leg and once in the head.

patricia hill mugshot Confrontation About Buying Porn Ends With Wife Killing Husband

(Photo Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Patricia said she then went back inside her house and called 911 to report the shooting.

She was sent to an adult detention center, where she is being held without bond on felony probable cause for capital murder.

