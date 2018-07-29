Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A 54-year-old woman was shot and killed in the North Side, Saturday night.
The victim was Vera William Butler.
The shooting happened just after 11:20 p.m on the 200 block of Luray Street.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.