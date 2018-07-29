  • KDKA TV

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A 54-year-old woman was shot and killed in the North Side, Saturday night.

The victim was Vera William Butler.

The shooting happened just after 11:20 p.m on the 200 block of Luray Street.

