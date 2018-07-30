  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Clark Bar

PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) – The owner of the company that makes Clark bars and other candy products has abruptly shut its Massachusetts plant, leaving the future of the revered Pittsburgh candy bar in doubt.

Round Hill Investments LLC announced it is selling its Necco brands to an unidentified confection manufacturer and closing the plant, leaving 230 employees out of work, the Boston Globe reported. Round Hill did not indicate when – or if – production of Clark bars, Necco wafers and the company’s other products would resume.

Round Hill purchased Necco for $17.3 million in May at a bankruptcy auction.

