SPRINGDALE (KDKA) — A driver allegedly attempted to flee after striking a Port Authority bus, injuring multiple passengers, in Springdale on Monday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m.

According to Port Authority officials, a vehicle struck the bus near the intersection of Pittsburgh and Moyhend streets. The driver then allegedly attempted to flee the scene, but was later located by police.

Seven bus passengers were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details have not been released at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

