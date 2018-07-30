PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to uncover all that Garfield has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop to a cocktail bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Garfield, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Commonplace Coffee

Topping the list is Commonplace Coffee, a spot to score coffee, tea and desserts. Located at 5467 Penn Ave., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp.

“First time at this location,” wrote Janet M. “I ordered a small latte to go. It was perfect. I have thought about that latte every day since.”

“The atmosphere here is perfect for studying,” added Lily W. “I always get one of their pastries and tea when I come. My favorite one is the lemon ricotta muffin. It is so moist and flavorful.”

“This is my favorite coffee shop in Pittsburgh,” wrote Paul M. “I’m very picky about iced coffee and commonplace gets it right every time.”

2. Spak Brothers Pizza And More

Next up is Spak Brothers Pizza and More, a spot to score pizza and salads, situated at 5107 Penn Ave. With four stars out of 234 reviews on Yelp, it’s a proven local favorite.

“I can’t say enough good things about Spak: locally sourced, vegan, friendly staff, awesome music,” wrote Jenny H. “It’s really amazing.”

“The seitan cheesesteak is unbelievable,” added Bridget W. “I couldn’t fathom how it wasn’t actually meat.”

3. BFG Café

Greek and Mediterranean spot BFG Café is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5335 Penn Ave., 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews.

“I got a chicken gyro and it was delicious and reasonably priced,” wrote Nina W. “The ingredients are fresh. This is one place I will be returning in the future.”

“BFG cafe is one of my favorite lunch spots in the city,” added Mark S. “The gyros are some of the best I’ve had in the city, and I love their hamburgers. Prices are great, and the staff is excellent.”

4. Gluten Free Goat Bakery

Gluten Free Goat Bakery, a gluten-free and vegan bakery, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4905 Penn Ave. to see for yourself.

“I love coming here for a late breakfast or brunch in the weekends,” wrote Natalia C. “It is the only place where I can eat waffles, lattes, and donuts in a single meal without ending up feeling terrible about myself and super full.”

“Delicious food and vast selection of coffee and teas available,” added Eleanor W. “Definitely something here for everyone, gluten free or not.”

5. Mixtape

Check out Mixtape, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp. You can find the lounge and cocktail bar at 4907 Penn Ave.

“Perfect place to hang out with friends and play some games (they have a wide selection),” wrote John M. “Outside food permitted because they do not have a kitchen.”

“This is one of the coolest places I’ve discovered in Pittsburgh,” added Cayla T.