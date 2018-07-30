  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By David Highfield
Filed Under:David Highfield, Local TV, Nevaeha Smith, Ricky Smith, Viral Video

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A video of a local dad surprising his daughter with the dress she dreamed of for a school dance has gone viral.

Her dad works three jobs and despite a big price tag, he made it work.

“I tried it on, and I was like this is a really nice dress,” said 14-year-old Nevaeha Smith of Finleyville, Washington County. “I was in love with it!”

The dress would be for her eighth grade formal. Trouble was, it was $200.

She didn’t think it was even possible.

“I understand why he wasn’t able to afford it,” Nevaeha said.

Her dad, Ricky Smith, works at Circle K, Popeye’s and McDonald’s.

Even though money is tight, he was determined to make his daughter’s dream come true and surprised her in a video shot by her mom.

 

She expected another dress, but then her dad opened the garment bag.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God! This is the dress! This is the dress I wanted!'” Nevaeha said.

Both father and daughter got kind of emotional.

“It made me feel good. It honestly made me feel good,” Ricky Smith said. “It made me feel like it was about time I was able to do something for her.”

So Nevaeha wore the dress of her dreams to the dance and had a blast.

nevaeha smith Video Of Pittsburgh Area Father With 3 Jobs Surprising Daughter With Dream Dress Goes Viral

(Photo Courtesy: Nevaeha Smith)

But most of all, she appreciates what her dad did to make her smile.

“I was really grateful that he got me the dress. I was really overwhelmed, and it meant a lot to me,” Nevaeha said.

The video of the dress reveal has gotten almost 13 million views. Their story has even been reported by Teen Vogue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s