PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you played Powerball in Allegheny County last week, you definitely want to check your ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a winning ticket worth $1 million, less applicable tax withholding, was sold at the Stop & Shop on Ardmore Boulevard in Forest Hills.

The ticket didn’t match the red Powerball number for the July 28 drawing, but it did match the first five numbers: 22-27-46-56-65

The Stop & Shop will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling a winner.

The winner has not been identified yet.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $187 million or $111.6 million cash.