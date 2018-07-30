  • KDKA TVOn Air

Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple military helicopters were spotted over Pittsburgh late Monday night as part of a training exercise.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety announced earlier this month that the Department of Defense would be conducting training in and around the greater Pittsburgh area from July 23 through Aug. 4, in conjunction with local and federal law enforcement.

Many residents throughout the area saw multiple helicopters flying Monday night.

