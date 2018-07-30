strong>Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOCH LYNN HEIGHTS, Md. (KDKA) — Authorities have put out an alert to the public for help finding a missing elderly man from Garrett County, Maryland.

According to Garrett County Public Safety officials, 94-year-old Neil Donald Wolfe was last in contact with his family on Tuesday, July 24, in the 100 block of East 3rd Avenue in Loch Lynn.

Wolfe is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 165 pounds. He has green eyes and light strawberry blonde hair, and is balding.

He was traveling in a 2008 light gray, four-door Chevy Impala with a Maryland license plate 7BD1528.

Anyone who has seen Wolfe is asked to call the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office at 301-334-1911.

